Our good friend and homie Nur-D‘s Quarantined World Tour continued last night, and if you missed it (or just want to re-live it) the entire two hour broadcast is available right now!

Catch fellow Go Radio favorites Student 1 and Lazenlow joining Nur-D at Mid City Studios as they continue to bring you around the world (of social media) and give you a chance to support artists in need!

Check it out:

