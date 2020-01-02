Fantasy Draft (New Years Resolutions): Ben and Dana each get three picks to choose who they think are the best New Year Resolutions and then you vote and breakdown who you think picked the best team. You can always vote @bandd963 on Twitter or the Ben and Dana Facebook page.

$1000 Minute: Maddie from Anoka played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Have you ever been to a Meat Raffle? It’s uniquely Minnesotan. We can guarantee you’ve never heard a Meat Raffle on the radio before you listened to Ben and Dana because they invented it.

It’s the first day back on the radio in 2020 for Ben and Dana and there were a lot of things people predicted we’d have in the world by this time. We’ll highlight the 15 biggest predictions and see if they’ve come true or not.

