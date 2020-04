For the past several weeks, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon has brought us an “At Home Edition” with very unique interviews and musical guests, and one of the greatest grooves to emerge from this series has been the performance from Anderson .Paak!

Performing “Come Home” with a unique multi-cam array of his social distancing band The Free Nationals, it’s one of the most welcome bops we’ve had.

Watch the full performance below:

