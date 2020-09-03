Pay Your Bills Official Rules
Sweepstakes Name: Pay Your Bills – (the “Sweepstakes”) Station: Go 95.3 KZGO FM (the “Station”)
Station Address: 420 North Fifth Street Minneapolis MN 55401
Contest rules may be altered at any time. No purchase necessary. Except as otherwise provided herein all terms and conditions of the American General Media standard rules of the agreement shall remain in full force and effect.
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY U.S. LAW. DO NOT ENTER IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE AND LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY.
This Sweepstakes is open only to individuals who are legal residents of the United States and who reside in the total survey area of The Twin Cities Mero Area as defined by Minneapolis Nielson Radio Market Report. Must be at least 18 years of age or older. If you are not a legal resident of the United States, AND not located in one of the Eligible Counties listed above, AND you are not the required age as of time of entry, you are not eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes or to win a prize. Company and Sweepstakes Entities (both as defined below), individuals from all other radio and television stations, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws,” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.
Void outside the Eligible Counties and where prohibited or restricted by law. Odds of becoming a potential winner depend on the number of eligible entries received.
Northern Lights Broadcasting dba Go Media., its subsidiaries, affiliated companies, divisions, and individual stations, the Station, (collectively, the “Company”) will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these official Sweepstakes rules. “Sweepstakes Entities” shall be collectively be referred to herein to mean any party or entity associated in any way with the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to Company, Sponsor, individual participating Stations, the Sweepstakes’ sponsoring organizations, any third party prize provider(s) and/or prize fulfillment service, and each of the foregoing’s respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, and each of their employees, talent, artists, volunteers, agents, shareholders, and contractors.
By participating, each entrant (and if eligible minors, their parents/legal guardians) agrees as follows: DESCRIPTION OF SWEEPSTAKES/PARTICIPATION.
Dates of Sweepstakes: Sweepstakes will begin on Thursday, September 3rd at 7:10a, Central Daylight Time (“CDT”) and end at approximately 7:10pm CDT on October 7th, 2020 (“Sweepstakes Period”).
How to Enter: There is one (1) way to enter the “Pays Your Bills” Sweepstakes: a. Listeners can text in the keyword to 651-989-9595
Entries are subject to any applicable restrictions or requirements listed herein. The Company is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, phone service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems. The Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, undeliverable, illegible, damaged, stolen, garbled, delayed, misdirected, mutilated, or incomplete entries or communications, regardless of cause. Multiple entrants are permitted. Should multiple users of the same mobile phone number, as applicable, enter the Sweepstakes and a dispute thereafter arise regarding the identity of the entrant, the authorized account holder of said mobile phone account at the time of entry will be considered the entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a mobile phone number by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider, telephone service provider or other organization which is responsible for assigning phone numbers. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of submission or receipt by the Company for online entries. When applicable, the Company’s computer will be deemed the official time keeping device for the Sweepstakes. Company’s decisions as to the administration and operation of the Sweepstakes and the selection of potential winners are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
HOW TO PLAY AND WINNER SELECTION:
- Beginning Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 listen to the station on the designated weekdays, at approximately 7:10am, 8:10am, 9:10am, 10:10am, 12:10pm, 2:10pm, 4:10pm and 6:10pm for the ‘keyword’ to be announced.
- When you hear the ‘keyword’ text it to 651-989-9595 and you will be included in the entry list for the daily $500 drawing.
- One daily winner will be randomly selected from all daily entries. Announce time TBD.
- If selected as the daily prize winner and you don’t pick up at time of attempted call (no message will be left), no additional attempts will be made. If anyone who is not the intended contestant picks up to claim the prize, if intended contestant calls back after the station attempted to call, or if connection is lost, disconnected, dropped or call is incomplete another prize contestant will be randomly selected at the discretion of station management.
- The Company reserves at its sole discretion the right to not award the prize or to determine an alternate winner or finalist (if applicable) in accordance with the official rules in the event that any winner or finalist has been disqualified, cannot be contacted, or is deemed ineligible for any reason, or is not available to participate in any applicable Sweepstakes events.
HOW TO REDEEM:
- Any contestant who is to receive the daily prize must give their information in order to receive prize.
- Listeners must fill out and return all appropriate paperwork to Go 95.3 – KZGO FM Studios located at 420 North Fifth Street – Suite 150 – Minneapolis, MN 55401 – or via Go 96.3 email
account — within 30 days of winning prior to receiving their prize. Once all paperwork is complete the prize will be released or mailed to the winner within 45 days of being complete.
PRIZE DETAIL: Daily winners will receive a $500 check.
PRIZE RESTRICTIONS:
No cash alternative or substitution of any prize will be provided. All taxes (including, without limitation, federal, state, and local taxes) on or connected with any prize, and the reporting consequences thereof, are the sole and exclusive responsibility of the respective winner. If required by law, Go 95.3 – KZGO FM reserves the right to withhold and remit to the appropriate taxing authorities the amount of any tax or taxes due.
VERIFICATION:
All winners will be subject to a verification check. All winners must provide proper identification cards, or a valid driver’s license, and submit social security number to receive their prize. The winner may have to appear in person to redeem the prize.
GOVERNING LAW ALL ISSUES AND QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE CONSTRUCTION, VALIDITY, INTERPRETATION, AND ENFORCEABILITY OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES OR THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF THE PARTICIPANT OR SPONSOR IN CONNECTION WITH THE GAME SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNAL LAWS OF THE STATE OF MINNESOTA WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ANY CHOICE OF LAW OR CONFLICT OF LAW RULES OR PROVISIONS THAT WOULD CAUSE THE APPLICATION OF ANY OTHER STATE’S LAW.
CONDITIONS:
- Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner. Winners will be required to complete a prize receipt and release form and may be required to complete a W9 taxpayer identification form. Failure or refusal to execute the release will result in the winner forfeiting the prize.
- By participating in the contest, winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest without additional financial or other compensation, and to sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize.
- Go 95.3 – KZGO FM in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the Go 95.3 – KZGO website or text line or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.
- Go 95.3 – KZGO FM reserves the right in its sole discretion to modify the contest rules and dates at any time for any reason. Material modifications shall be announced on-air, when practical. By participating in this contest, listeners agree to be bound by these contest rules, any modification thereof, and by all other rules imposed by Station Management. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station, any event associated with this contest or the prize is delayed,
rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
- Go 95.3 – KZGO FM is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of a prize.
- Listeners accessing our station audio via IP (eye-pee) connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Go 95.3 – KZGO FM cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering this contest, listeners acknowledge their understanding and agreement to this specific provision of the contest rules.
I hereby acknowledge that my participation in the contest is voluntary and solely at my own risk.
I agree to release Northern Lights Broadcasting, Ltd / KZGO FM and its respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, stockholders, owners, employees, agents, successors, contest partners, sponsors, clients, promotional partners and assigns from any injury, harm, damage, personal or otherwise, demands, causes of action, liability, cost or expense whatsoever that I may suffer, directly or indirectly, from my participation in this contest.
By entering this contest, each contestant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and with the decisions of the contest sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the contest.
LIST OF PRIZE WINNERS OR OFFICIAL RULES:
- For a copy of these Official Rules, mail a hand printed, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Go 95.3 – KZGO FM 420 North Fifth Street – Suite 150 – Minneapolis, MN 55401
- All requests must be received by (the last date of the contest): after the end of the contest a winner list will be available for pick up when the contest is officially over and prizes are verified and awarded.
ODDS OF WINNING:
Odds of winning are based on the number of text entries received. Go 95.3 – KZGO FM is not responsible for failure of any caller to successfully dial the radio station or any callers who may be disconnected