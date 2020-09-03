Pay Your Bills Official Rules

Sweepstakes Name: Pay Your Bills – (the “Sweepstakes”) Station: Go 95.3 KZGO FM (the “Station”)

Station Address: 420 North Fifth Street Minneapolis MN 55401

Contest rules may be altered at any time. No purchase necessary. Except as otherwise provided herein all terms and conditions of the American General Media standard rules of the agreement shall remain in full force and effect.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY U.S. LAW. DO NOT ENTER IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE AND LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY.

This Sweepstakes is open only to individuals who are legal residents of the United States and who reside in the total survey area of The Twin Cities Mero Area as defined by Minneapolis Nielson Radio Market Report. Must be at least 18 years of age or older. If you are not a legal resident of the United States, AND not located in one of the Eligible Counties listed above, AND you are not the required age as of time of entry, you are not eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes or to win a prize. Company and Sweepstakes Entities (both as defined below), individuals from all other radio and television stations, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws,” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

Void outside the Eligible Counties and where prohibited or restricted by law. Odds of becoming a potential winner depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Northern Lights Broadcasting dba Go Media., its subsidiaries, affiliated companies, divisions, and individual stations, the Station, (collectively, the “Company”) will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these official Sweepstakes rules. “Sweepstakes Entities” shall be collectively be referred to herein to mean any party or entity associated in any way with the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to Company, Sponsor, individual participating Stations, the Sweepstakes’ sponsoring organizations, any third party prize provider(s) and/or prize fulfillment service, and each of the foregoing’s respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, and each of their employees, talent, artists, volunteers, agents, shareholders, and contractors.

By participating, each entrant (and if eligible minors, their parents/legal guardians) agrees as follows: DESCRIPTION OF SWEEPSTAKES/PARTICIPATION.

Dates of Sweepstakes: Sweepstakes will begin on Thursday, September 3rd at 7:10a, Central Daylight Time (“CDT”) and end at approximately 7:10pm CDT on October 7th, 2020 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

How to Enter: There is one (1) way to enter the “Pays Your Bills” Sweepstakes: a. Listeners can text in the keyword to 651-989-9595