PLAYER UP
THE MIDWEST’S AMATEUR ESPORTS TOURNAMENT
Friday, February 14 • 3 pm – 10 pm
Saturday, February 15 • 9 am – 10 pm
Sunday, February 16 • 9 am – 10 pm
Come with strategy, leave a legend. Over $12,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs in the ultimate eSports tournament taking place at Mystic Lake Hotel and Casino Friday 2-14 through Sunday 2-16. Whether you are a player or a fan, there are great ways for you to get involved in this unique event coming to our neighborhood.
This year they are bringing a blockbuster lineup of today’s most competitive online games across multiple categories that include:
- League of Legends
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- TEKKEN 7
- Street Fighter V
- Rocket League
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Madden NFL 20
- NBA 2K20
- FIFA
To learn more and get tickets, visit this page before this event sells out!