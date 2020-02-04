Go Radio 0

PLAYER UP
THE MIDWEST’S AMATEUR ESPORTS TOURNAMENT

Friday, February 14 • 3 pm – 10 pm
Saturday, February 15 • 9 am – 10 pm
Sunday, February 16 • 9 am – 10 pm

Come with strategy, leave a legend. Over $12,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs in the ultimate eSports tournament taking place at Mystic Lake Hotel and Casino Friday 2-14 through Sunday 2-16.  Whether you are a player or a fan, there are great ways for you to get involved in this unique event coming to our neighborhood.

This year they are bringing a blockbuster lineup of today’s most competitive online games across multiple categories that include:

  • League of Legends
  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Fortnite
  • Apex Legends
  • TEKKEN 7
  • Street Fighter V
  • Rocket League
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Madden NFL 20
  • NBA 2K20
  • FIFA

To learn more and get tickets, visit this page before this event sells out!

