It’s official: Post Malone has once again taken over the top of the charts! His latest single “Circles” has secured the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Malone’s fourth career #1, this is also his first to not feature any other artist.

In other chart news, Lizzo‘s almost four-year-old “Good As Hell” has risen to a new high at #3 on the Billboard 100, as well as #1 on the radio charts.

