Prince fans (or the Prince-curious) rejoice! Helping us get through this weekend is the sought-after 1985 Prince and the Revolution concert film! From a time when many Prince fans consider the Purple One in his prime, so to finally have this rare release back in circulation looking better than ever is truly a much needed Paisley injection!

As if this news couldn’t get any better, all weekend it will be available for FREE!

Watch the full Syracuse, New York March 30, 1985, show below, and then have it forever on streaming services!

