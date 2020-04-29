In times like these, we need a good neighbor. A neighbor like Prof, doing his best Mister Rogers in his brand new video “Squad Goals!”

Directed by Tomas Aksamit, here Prof brings the joy of children’s television paired with some of the medium’s most memorable urban legends all tossed together in a playful profusion of Stophouse shenanigans. Keep your eyes peeled for a cameo from Go 96.3‘s Zeke!

The Jordy Bangs-produced “Squad Goals” comes from Prof’s forthcoming album Powderhorn Suites, set for release June 26 on Rhymesayers. To mark the occasion, the label is offering the chance to pre-order, not just the album, but proper Prof hotel amenities such as towels, bedsheets and more!

Watch the full “Squad Goals” video below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

