Starting today through May 5, Sony Playstation is making things that much easier to stay at home with their Play At Home Initiative!

In efforts to get people to help flatten the curve against COVID-19, they’re making two of the most universally acclaimed video games of all time available for free download!

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection features the remastered entire first three games of the landmark Uncharted franchise with updated graphics and controls! Perfect for those craving adventure and new exotic locations!

Journey is the calming but spellbinding quest that’s a life-affirming mysterious platforming puzzler unlike any game you’ve ever played.

Both games are completely free for the Playstation 4. No strings attached. Watch the full trailers below nd then get to gaming!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

