As far apart as we may feel right now, hip-hop is bringing us closer together. So was the case when Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas had a great chat with the cast of the hilarious YouTube series QuaranTeam about writing comedy at a time of #StayAtHome, the main differences between filming on Zoom and shooting in person, and how the series – about a advertising agency having to continue working while coping with the situation in the world around us, all came together!

Watch the full interview below and be sure to follow @Go953MN across all social media to see who we’ll be checking in with next!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

