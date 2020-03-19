#MyQuarantineInSixWords is trending on socials right now. Ben “Can’t stop eating his food stockpile” and is “Checking his meat freezer constantly.” Dana’s is “Checking mail is highlight of day” and “Wife’s job very different than mine.” What’s yours?

$1000 Minute: Julie from Eden Prairie played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Listening to Go 96.3 in your car is difficult if you aren’t going anywhere during the Coronavirus Quarantine so we want to give you an Amazon Alexa Dot so you can listen at home. Play our newest game… We don’t have the Coronavirus but we have something! (Hypothetically, of course.)

Ben and Dana spin the WHEEL OF MEAT: Thanks to Nelson’s Meats in Saint Louis Park. Grab your meat where we grab ours! nelsonsmeats.com/

