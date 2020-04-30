We were on the air for 12 straight hours Thursday for our ‘Feeding America Emergency Radiothon’ to raise money for our friends at Second Harvest Heartland. The Go Fam turned up in a big way with their donations to help fight hunger in Minnesota during these unprecedented times. You got to request a song with every donation. We said we would play anything and, well we did. The evidence is below. Thank you to everyone who listened and requested songs. The response was overwhelming and we got to as many songs as we could. Miss the ‘thon but still want to donate? We are accepting them all through the weekend and will announce our grand total on our show Monday.

AC/DC – Thunderstruck That’s What Friends Are For – Dionne Warwick Waiting Room – Fugazzi Taylor Swift – New Year’s Day The Darkness – I Believe in a Thing Called Love Harry Belafonte – Jump in the Line Slipknot – Duality Johnny Cash – Folsom Prison Blues The Dresden Dolls – Coin Operated Boy Bruce Springsteen – I’m On Fire Gretchen Wilson – Redneck Woman Andy Dwyer/Mouse Rat – 5,000 Candles in the Wind Sublime – April 26, 1992 Prof – Time Bomb Jimmy Buffet – Margaritaville Men in Hats – Safety Dance Spice Girls – Wannabe Brock Hamptons – If You Pray Right Aerosmith – Walk This Way Fall Out Boy – Dear Future Self Weird Al Yankovic – Amish Paradise Learn to Let Go – Kesha Blink 182 – Built This Pool (Four times in a row) Boyz II Men – I’ll Make Love to You Tenacious D – Tribute O’Jays – Love Train Bonedaddys – Waterslide John Denver – Country Road Take Me Home Dead Man Winter – Careful I Think It’s Loaded The Monkees – Star Collector – Madeline J-Kelm – Tipsy Prince – Nothing Compares 2 U Aqua – Barbie Girl They Might Be Giants – Fingertips Leslie Odom Jr – Go Crazy Pearl Jam – Just Breathe Laura Brannigan – Gloria Grace Vanderwaal – Ur So Beautiful Bouncing Souls – Manthem Downtown – Macklemore Hilltop Hoods – Nosebleed Section Joan Osbourne – If God Was One of Us Prince – 7 – Sara Miley Cyrus – We Won’t Stop Bobby Darin – Artificial Flowers Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Morgan Berry – Voltron Heroes Blondie – Real World Michael Jackson – I Wanna Be Where You Are Skid Row – Monkey Business Two Door Cinema Club – Cigarettes in the Theater NSYNC – It’s Gonna Be May Lipps Inc – Funkytown Weezer – Only in Dreams Beyonce – Halo Traffic – Who Knows What Tomorrow May Bring? Eiffel 65 – Blue Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me) Beastie Boys – Hold It Now, Hit it Flogging Molly – What’s Left of the Flag Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Train BTS feat Halsey – Boys Wit Luv The Wonders – That Thing You Do Sir Mix A Lot – Baby Got Back Mack Morrison – Return of the Mack The Lonely Island – Jack Sparrow Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar Hanson – MMMMBop – Shelby Sisqo – Thong Song House of Pain – Jump Around Ylvis – What Does the Fox Say? Bonnie Taylor – Total Eclipse The Struts – Kiss This Fat Joe – What’s Love Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird Wheatus – Teenage Dirtbag Axel F – Crazy Frog Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody Britney Spears – Lucky Bruce Springsteen – Prove it All Night Atmosphere – Sunshine Sofi Tucker – Best Friend Chicago – Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? Psy – Gangnam Style MC Hammer – Can’t Touch This Mr Big – To Be With You Kermit the Frog – The Rainbow Connection Bon Jovi – Wanted Dead or Alive The 1975 – Love Me Two Said Fred – I’m Too Sexy Midnight Oil – Beds are Burning Take On Me – Reel Big Fish Koo Koo Kangaroo – Who Farted? Twisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It Vitamin C – Graduation Celine Dion – My Heart Will Go On Weird Al – Eat It – Oz Prince – The Most Beautiful Girl in the World Chainsmokers – Selfie Rupert Holmes – Escape (The Pina Colada Song) Wu Tang – Protect Ya Neck The Cure – Mint Car VengaBoys – We Like to Party Bubba Sparxx – Delverance Disturbed – The Game Lonely Island – Boombox The Doors – Peace Frog A New Found Glory- Hit or Miss Jonas Brothers – Burnin’ Up Janelle Monae – Make Me Feel Smooth – Santana and Rob Thomas Ruston Kelly – Mockingbird Johnny Cash – Ring of Fire Lil Dicky – Save Dat Money Tracy Chapman – Fast Car Limp Bizkit – Nookie Neil Cicierega – Wow Wow Jessie J – Bang Bang Groove Is Of The Heart – Deee-Lite TV on the Radio – Wolf Like Me Arizona Zervas – Roxanne Baha Men – Who Let the Dogs Out? The Usual Things – Tumblin Lady Marmalade – Christina Argulera Powerline (A Goofy Movie) – I 2 I Bloodhound Gang – The Bad Touch Angels and Airwaves – All That’s Left Is Love Camera Obscura – French Navy NSYNC – I Want You Back Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk Van Morrison – Days Like This Snoop Dogg – Gin and Juice

