We were on the air for 12 straight hours Thursday for our ‘Feeding America Emergency Radiothon’ to raise money for our friends at Second Harvest Heartland. The Go Fam turned up in a big way with their donations to help fight hunger in Minnesota during these unprecedented times. You got to request a song with every donation. We said we would play anything and, well we did. The evidence is below. Thank you to everyone who listened and requested songs. The response was overwhelming and we got to as many songs as we could. Miss the ‘thon but still want to donate? We are accepting them all through the weekend and will announce our grand total on our show Monday.

  1. AC/DC – Thunderstruck 
  2. That’s What Friends Are For – Dionne Warwick 
  3. Waiting Room – Fugazzi
  4. Taylor Swift – New Year’s Day
  5. The Darkness – I Believe in a Thing Called Love 
  6. Harry Belafonte – Jump in the Line 
  7. Slipknot – Duality 
  8. Johnny Cash – Folsom Prison Blues
  9. The Dresden Dolls – Coin Operated Boy
  10. Bruce Springsteen – I’m On Fire
  11. Gretchen Wilson – Redneck Woman 
  12. Andy Dwyer/Mouse Rat – 5,000 Candles in the Wind 
  13. Sublime – April 26, 1992
  14. Prof – Time Bomb 
  15. Jimmy Buffet – Margaritaville 
  16. Men in Hats – Safety Dance 
  17. Spice Girls – Wannabe 
  18. Brock Hamptons – If You Pray Right 
  19. Aerosmith – Walk This Way 
  20. Fall Out Boy – Dear Future Self 
  21. Weird Al Yankovic – Amish Paradise 
  22. Learn to Let Go – Kesha 
  23. Blink 182 – Built This Pool (Four times in a row)
  24. Boyz II Men – I’ll Make Love to You 
  25. Tenacious D – Tribute 
  26. O’Jays – Love Train 
  27. Bonedaddys – Waterslide 
  28. John Denver – Country Road Take Me Home
  29. Dead Man Winter – Careful I Think It’s Loaded
  30. The Monkees – Star Collector – Madeline
  31. J-Kelm – Tipsy 
  32. Prince – Nothing Compares 2 U 
  33. Aqua – Barbie Girl 
  34. They Might Be Giants – Fingertips
  35. Leslie Odom Jr – Go Crazy 
  36. Pearl Jam – Just Breathe 
  37. Laura Brannigan – Gloria 
  38. Grace Vanderwaal – Ur So Beautiful 
  39. Bouncing Souls – Manthem 
  40. Downtown – Macklemore 
  41. Hilltop Hoods – Nosebleed Section 
  42. Joan Osbourne – If God Was One of Us 
  43. Prince – 7 – Sara
  44. Miley Cyrus – We Won’t Stop 
  45. Bobby Darin – Artificial Flowers 
  46. Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
  47. Morgan Berry – Voltron Heroes 
  48. Blondie – Real World
  49. Michael Jackson – I Wanna Be Where You Are
  50. Skid Row – Monkey Business 
  51. Two Door Cinema Club – Cigarettes in the Theater
  52. NSYNC – It’s Gonna Be May
  53. Lipps Inc – Funkytown 
  54. Weezer – Only in Dreams 
  55. Beyonce – Halo
  56. Traffic – Who Knows What Tomorrow May Bring?
  57. Eiffel 65 – Blue 
  58. Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me) 
  59. Beastie Boys – Hold It Now, Hit it 
  60. Flogging Molly – What’s Left of the Flag 
  61. Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Train
  62. BTS feat Halsey – Boys Wit Luv 
  63. The Wonders – That Thing You Do
  64. Sir Mix A Lot – Baby Got Back 
  65. Mack Morrison – Return of the Mack 
  66. The Lonely Island – Jack Sparrow 
  67. Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
  68. Hanson – MMMMBop – Shelby
  69. Sisqo – Thong Song
  70. House of Pain – Jump Around
  71. Ylvis – What Does the Fox Say?
  72. Bonnie Taylor – Total Eclipse 
  73. The Struts – Kiss This 
  74. Fat Joe – What’s Love
  75. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird 
  76. Wheatus – Teenage Dirtbag
  77. Axel F – Crazy Frog
  78. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody
  79. Britney Spears – Lucky
  80.  Bruce Springsteen – Prove it All Night
  81. Atmosphere – Sunshine
  82. Sofi Tucker – Best Friend 
  83. Chicago – Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
  84. Psy – Gangnam Style
  85. MC Hammer – Can’t Touch This 
  86. Mr Big – To Be With You 
  87. Kermit the Frog – The Rainbow Connection 
  88. Bon Jovi – Wanted Dead or Alive
  89. The 1975 – Love Me 
  90. Two Said Fred – I’m Too Sexy 
  91. Midnight Oil – Beds are Burning
  92. Take On Me – Reel Big Fish 
  93. Koo Koo Kangaroo – Who Farted? 
  94. Twisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It
  95. Vitamin C – Graduation 
  96. Celine Dion – My Heart Will Go On
  97. Weird Al – Eat It – Oz
  98. Prince – The Most Beautiful Girl in the World 
  99. Chainsmokers – Selfie
  100. Rupert Holmes – Escape (The Pina Colada Song) 
  101. Wu Tang – Protect Ya Neck 
  102. The Cure – Mint Car 
  103. VengaBoys – We Like to Party 
  104. Bubba Sparxx – Delverance 
  105. Disturbed – The Game 
  106. Lonely Island – Boombox  
  107. The Doors – Peace Frog 
  108. A New Found Glory- Hit or Miss 
  109. Jonas Brothers – Burnin’ Up 
  110. Janelle Monae – Make Me Feel 
  111. Smooth –  Santana and Rob Thomas 
  112. Ruston Kelly – Mockingbird 
  113. Johnny Cash – Ring of Fire 
  114. Lil Dicky – Save Dat Money 
  115. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car 
  116. Limp Bizkit – Nookie 
  117. Neil Cicierega – Wow Wow 
  118. Jessie J – Bang Bang 
  119. Groove Is Of The Heart – Deee-Lite 
  120. TV on the Radio – Wolf Like Me
  121. Arizona Zervas – Roxanne 
  122. Baha Men – Who Let the Dogs Out?
  123. The Usual Things – Tumblin
  124. Lady Marmalade – Christina Argulera 
  125. Powerline (A Goofy Movie) – I 2 I 
  126. Bloodhound Gang – The Bad Touch
  127. Angels and Airwaves – All That’s Left Is Love
  128. Camera Obscura – French Navy 
  129. NSYNC – I Want You Back
  130. Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk 
  131. Van Morrison – Days Like This 
  132. Snoop Dogg – Gin and Juice

