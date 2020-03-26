“Juice, sauce, little bit of dressing…”

The year 2020 keeps throwing us curveballs, and the latest is culinary icon Gordon Ramsay dancing to Yung Gravy‘s “Cheryl.”

Taking part in the TikTok meme, and promoting staying at home, here Ramsay and his daughter happily synchronize the steps. Ramsay, who did far better than he’s letting on, shared the clip via Twitter with the note “Not my finest recipe.”

The tweet’s been going viral, and nobody is happier than friend of Go Radio Yung Gravy himself. Gravy shared the clip declaring “THE CHEF LORD HIMSELF BUMPING SOME GRAVY!”

Watch Ramsay’s dance and Gravy’s response below:

Not my finest recipe 😉 pic.twitter.com/1DRhCHS0KS — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 21, 2020

THE CHEF LORD HIMSELF BUMPING SOME GRAVY https://t.co/ekFyi8s39B — Yung Gravy 🧼 (@yunggravy) March 21, 2020

