Always one to provide a great escape for listeners from their reality with his dynamic wordplay, R.A. the Rugged Man gave us a much-needed head-nodder this week with his new single “Golden Oldies.” Featuring our hometown hero Slug from Atmosphere and a resurfacing Eamon, something about the track hits just right.

Boasting a warmth that feels familiar with fresh new styles, R.A. and Slug jokingly lament being, let’s say, born at a safer distance from the apocalypse than the other people in their lives.

“Golden Oldies” comes from R.A.’s forthcoming album All My Heroes Are Dead out April 17. Check out the track below:

