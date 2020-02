The legends that are Rage Against the Machine are hitting the road for the first time since 2011 with special guests Run The Jewels!

They will make a stop at Target Center on May 11th, 2020. Tickets on-sale Thursday February 13 at 11:00am. Tickets can be purchased online at TargetCenter.com, in person at the Target Center box office or by calling 888-9-AXS-TIX.

Check the Cheat Sheet to find out when you can win them on Go Radio this week!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook