Reed, the host of our Afternoon Show on Go 96.3, isn’t the world’s biggest fan of the winter. Despite coming from another cold weather city (Detroit), trying to talk Reed into a frozen activity like the Luminary Loppet is a bit of a tough sell.

Luckily, all it took to convince him to put on his jacket was the promise of a few beers from Surly and a little live music from local legends Dr. Mambo’s Combo!

