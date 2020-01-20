Today, Twin Cities hip-hop artist REEL Smoovv drops his hotly anticipated new album 31st K.Nights. Boasting such singles as “The Era” and “Off the Porch,” which has been in regular rotation on Go 95.3‘s First Impressions with Chaz Kangas, it’s one of Minnesota hip-hop’s most must-hear January releases.

Smoovv spoke to Chaz Kangas about his new album, how being a community organizer shaped his songwriting and the origins of “Off the Porch!”

31st K.Nights is available now. Listen to the full interview below:

