You’ll never need to social distance from Go 96.3! Not only do we have your favorite music closer than ever, but our Go DJs are catching up with what all your favorite artists are doing during these times with exclusive interviews and performances!

Today, Reed caught up with The Revivalists’ David Shaw to discuss the making new music in the current time of quarantine, what the future of touring looks like and more!

Relive the whole and conversation below and remember to follow Go 96.3 to make sure you don’t miss which artist we’ll have live next!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

