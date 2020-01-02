We at Go 95.3 were deeply saddened to hear that last night St. Paul rapper and Go Show alumni Lexii Alijai tragically passed away at the age of 21. Confirmed by her family on Facebook, the cause of death has yet to be made public.

Lexii was a frequent guest at our Go Studios as well as a dynamic unforgettable performer at many of our our Go Show events. In memory of one of St. Paul’s finest talents this decade, we’ve assembled some of our favorite memories with her, as well as some of the sentiments of loss expressed by hip-hop artists both local and worldwide. We hope this can provide some comfort at this time for her many fans, friends, and family.

i’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused. i love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

i keep typing and backspacing

you knew what you meant to me

everyone knew what you meant

you were so special bro

i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex

imma miss you so bad

you was about to get everything you always talked about RIP MY BABY

I LOVE YOU LEX 4L — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Lexii … my God man … — Wale (@Wale) January 1, 2020

everything thing I did you always supported. u always kept in contact and always showed so much love. we were even working on music together. this one HURTS. ur talent is beyond powerful and inspiring. can’t believe i’m typing this, rn rest up lexii . I luv u sm pic.twitter.com/NUTnEXi6Ea — afro archangel jay (@JAYVERSACE) January 2, 2020

R.i.p. Lexii Alijai, who I met when she opened for Kehlani in Minneapolis in early 2016. Super sweet kid & was just getting started. pic.twitter.com/rvzgjdrjLY — Darin K (@Darin_K_) January 2, 2020

I can’t believe this news about Lexii.

My God. So young, so talented. I am praying for her family. What a bright light. — K.Raydio (@kraydiomusic) January 2, 2020

LEXII ALIJAII — ATMOSPHERE (@atmosphere) January 2, 2020

can’t stop crying for you My dawg ain’t no shit hit me this hard bro , was just in high spirits , we spoke last week we was suppose link ! U sounded happy gang ,🤦🏽‍♂️ we had hits and so many more to do man I was so proud to see you kill this game 💔 Minnesota LEGEND @lexiialijaii pic.twitter.com/Bvw7MBI4aE — 👩🏾‍🚀333🎈 KayCyy Pluto (@KayCyyPluto) January 2, 2020

Heard the news about Lexii Alijai. My deepest condolences and prayers to the friends and family affected by her passing. — Ali Elabbady aka Foodie Tang (@EgyptoKnuckles) January 2, 2020

Rest well @lexiialijaii. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. — Jimmy2times (@jimmy2times) January 2, 2020

Just got the news. My condolences to the friends and family of @lexiialijaii. You are a star. Rest well. pic.twitter.com/htMqRlf71o — Toki Wright (@mrwrighttc) January 1, 2020

R.I.P to a legend 💔 @lexiialijaii Minnesota will love you forever. pic.twitter.com/OWqKb0vIRd — 𝕹𝖔𝖛𝖞𝖔𝖓 (@FindingNovyon) January 1, 2020

I can’t believe this R.I.P. young Minnesota angel! pic.twitter.com/iIC0IkY4q0 — Allan Kingdom (@ALLANKNGDM) January 1, 2020

