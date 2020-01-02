Chaz Kangas 0
We at Go 95.3 were deeply saddened to hear that last night St. Paul rapper and Go Show alumni Lexii Alijai tragically passed away at the age of 21. Confirmed by her family on Facebook, the cause of death has yet to be made public.

Lexii was a frequent guest at our Go Studios as well as a dynamic unforgettable performer at many of our our Go Show events. In memory of one of St. Paul’s finest talents this decade, we’ve assembled some of our favorite memories with her, as well as some of the sentiments of loss expressed by hip-hop artists both local and worldwide. We hope this can provide some comfort at this time for her many fans, friends, and family.

