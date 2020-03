Not one to let her recent COVID-19 diagnosis and self-quarantine keep her down, beloved Jingle All the Way actress Rita Wilson surprised fans this weekend with a performance of Naughty By Nature‘s classic “Hip-Hop Hooray.”

We at Go Radio wish Rita and her husband Tom a speedy recovery. We also found her performance far more inspirational than that “Imagine” video that’s going around. Watch the uplifting clip below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook