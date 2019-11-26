The holidays are arriving early this year as Rittz is coming to town December 6 for a show at The Cabooze with Dizzy Wright! As if that weren’t enough, this Friday we’re getting a brand new Rittz album: Put A Crown On It!

Rittz spoke to Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas to discuss his new album, how it’s been releasing a project on his own record label, collaborating with Too $hort, the warm-up rituals for his live show and his favorite Black Friday memories!

Listen to the full interview below and grab your Rittz & Dizzy Wright tickets for December 6 at The Cabooze here!

