Covid Conundrums: Kim and her husband have camping reservations at a resort this weekend. The resort is open but it’s against Covid guidelines set by the Governor. Her husband wants to go but she doesn’t know if she should. What do you think?

Oprah, Obama and other celebrities have been celebrating the class of 2020 so Ben and Dana had to get in on the action. Listen to them as they try their best to honor this year’s class the only way they could.

$1000 MINUTE: James Brown from Minnetonka played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

