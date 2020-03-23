Ben now knows someone with the Coronavirus and he’s freaking out more than before… How do you even go to the grocery store and stay safe with more and more people becoming sick? We give you very doable tips to avoid Covid-19.

$1000 Minute: Davyn from Minneapolis played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

GET TO KNOW: Replace one word of your favorite movie title with the words ‘Toilet Paper’ like; 2 Fast 2 Toilet Paper or Chitty Chitty Toilet Paper!

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

