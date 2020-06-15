Times are tough, but your voice matters! Take action today!

(AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)

Covid-19 has hit us all pretty hard, especially our beloved local music venues that have been shut down completely. We are at risk of losing our favorite places to catch live music forever.



But you can help! Join us and take action for #SaveOurStages!



The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) are asking our Senators and representatives for modifications to Small Business loans and the Payroll Protection Program, Tax Relief,Continued Unemployment Insurance, Mortgage and Rent Forbearance.



Here are just some of our local independent venues who are at risk of closing down for good:



-First Avenue & 7th St. Entry

-Fine Line

-Amsterdam Bar & Hall

-Myth Live

-Palace Theatre

-Pantages Theatre

-Skyway Theatre

-State Theatre

-The Cabooze & Whiskey Junction

-Turf Club

Let’s #SaveOurStages! Your voice matters! For more info and to take action, click here: SaveOurStages.com

