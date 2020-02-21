Boxing is back in Minnesota, and before the forthcoming historic WBA Fights at The Armory on April 11, two of the world’s top prize fighters stopped by Go 95.3‘s Mr. Peter Parker Show to discuss the magnitude of the event!

The April 11 card will be the first time in almost 40 years that two world boxing titles will be on the line in Minnesota. Getting us hyped at our Go Studios were Minnesota’s own Jamal “SHANGO” James (who faces Thomas Dulorme) and David Morrell Jr. (who steps in the ring with Lenox Allen) who had a lot to say about boxing in Minnesota and well as some words for dream opponents.

Watch the full interview below:

