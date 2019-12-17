Dana is having a really rough week and it’s only Tuesday. This morning it was his turn to put on the Shock Collar. Because it’s the end of the year, he knew he was getting questions about everything that happened in 2019. Was he yelling that he’s the smartest man of all time or was he yelling because he was being electrocuted?

$1000 Minute: Amy from Mpls played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Ben and Dana Clause have a 6-month subscription to Disney+ every morning this week at 8. Listen and tell everyone you know to win.

Do you pay for your gas at the pump? You should NOT be doing that and we’ll tell you why according to a new hack that’s going around.

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

