The 2010’s are weeks away from being over… Do you even remember what’s happened other than the obvious? Ben’s turn to strap on the collar while Dana asks the questions. If he gets them wrong, he gets the zap. Wish him luck!

$1000 Minute: Taylor from Coon Rapids played today for our new GRAND PRIZE! Two pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT Angels and Airwaves Go Show tickets, backstage passes to meet Tom DeLonge and two rooms at the Radisson Red in Downtown Minneapolis.

Ben and Dana Clause have all your presents this week with 5-4-3-2-1 tickets to see WWE at Target Center this weekend when you listen at 7a… AND, a 6-month subscription to Disney+ every morning this week at 8. Listen and tell everyone you know.

Best of 2019: What was your favorite Ben and Dana moment? Storming Area 51? We know your dog’s name? The Wheel of Meat? You tell us.

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

