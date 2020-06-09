Of all the years to have a birthday party, this apparently is the year Dana has picked. How would you feel about going to a gathering now that restaurants and bars seem to be opening more and more?

$1000 MINUTE: James from Minnetonka played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and The Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

We’re looking for the helpers and today we found Ming-Jinn from Support The Cities. You won’t believe when they started this movement but you won’t be surprised that these people are all in our age group and want to make a difference. Check them out at www.supportthecities.com.

We’d love to hear your story every morning on Go 96.3. Call 651-989-9696!

To donate and/or volunteer visit: www.welovelakestreet.com/

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

