Tyler Glenn from Neon Trees has been a great follow on social media during whatever we call this Coronavirus thing. So, we asked him to call the show AND HE DID even though he was evacuated during the earthquake in Salt Lake City.

$1000 Minute: Tyler from Savage played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Listening to Go 96.3 in your car is difficult if you aren’t going anywhere during the Coronavirus Quarantine so we want to give you an Amazon Alexa Dot so you can listen at home. Play our newest game… Does this celebrity have the Coronavirus or no?

