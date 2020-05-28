Parts of South Minneapolis are on fire as looters ransacked stores close to the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct Headquarters. The city’s heart is broken and while we’re paid to tell stories and describe what’s going on… Today has been a very tough day as Minnesotan’s continue to demand justice for George Floyd.

$1000 MINUTE: Jennifer from Minneapolis played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Wheel of Meat: Believe it or not, there’s still a pandemic happening and meat is a touchy subject… But, WE HAVE THE MEAT SWEATS thanks to Nelson’s Meats in Saint Louis Park. Grab your meat where we grab ours! nelsonsmeats.com/

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

