Go 95.3‘s Shut Up and Rap is a weekly hip-hop showcase competition hosted by Go 95.3’s Auggie 5000 and held at Pimento Kitchen in Uptown Minneapolis. Every week, our panel of esteemed guest judges crowns a new winner, with a special grand prize for the final winner.

This week saw Nigel T take home top honors!

Watch Nigel T’s performance below!

Pimento Kitchen is located at 2524 Nicollet Ave S.

Keep it locked on the Shut Up and Rap page at GoRadioMN.com for all your updates, news and important dates for the upcoming seasons.

