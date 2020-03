Uplifting out spirits just when we need it – as always – is DJ Cummerbund. A master of mash-ups, you may remember last summer’s masterpiece “Old Staind Road,” DJ Cummerbund has may have bested his best with “Sledgehammer as Hell.”

A remix of Lizzo‘s “Good As Hell” with clips from Peter Gabriel, TLC, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Wonder, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and more, it’s a fantastic temporary escape putting a new twist on several favorites.

Watch the full clip below:

