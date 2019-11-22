DID YOU GET YOUR TICKETS YET? Go 96.3 gearing up for Audi Minneapolis, Audi Saint Paul Snow Show ’19, our annual winter bash on November 24th at Myth in St. Paul. This year, the headliner will be Third Eye Blind along with Go Show alum, Smallpools. Just added to the bill is another Go Show vet, Dreamers and local band that has been featured on Local Ties, Gully Boys.

Don’t forget to keep it locked to Go 96.3 for your shot to win your way in (cheat sheet here) or snag your tickets are now — on sale here!

photo by Darin Kamnetz

Third Eye Blind: The American rock band out of San Francisco has been together since in 1993. They are know for their hits like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” “How’s it Going to Be,” and “Graduate.” We did a Go Garage last New Year’s Eve with them at Mystic Lake, check out the Go Backstage here.

Smallpools: An indie-pop trio from Los Angeles, California, that mixes electronic influences with their laid back pop vibes are coming back to Minneapolis again. They headlined a Go Show last December — check out the recap here.

Dreamers: an American indie rock trio out of LA by way of Brooklyn. Their sound is dubbed ‘Cosmic Rock,’ giving you that cross-genre mix of rock and pop and are known for songs like “All Washed Out” and their newest single, “Die Happy.” We met up with them last year for chat in Go Backstage, check it out here or the time they chatted with Jordan in 2017 here.

Gully Boys: the local band in the lineup has been taking the local scene by storm over the last couple years with their melodic tunes that transcend through the genres. They have been a fixture on Local Ties and the Go Local Showcase. Check out Gully Boys’ music here.

Thanks to our sponsors: Audi Minneapolis, Audi Saint Paul, McDonalds, Firefly Credit Union and Summit Brewing Company

Enter below for your chance to win tickets:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

