Go 95.3 is proud to present the world premiere of the new Soda Supreme video “Balance!”

Co-directed by Soda Supreme himself along with Reid Bauman (with additional shots by Ben Brodsky and Sam Brodsky), the clip finds trippy inescapable visuals along as Soda vibes along over a Manny Manhattan production.

“Balance” comes from Soda Supreme’s Painting With Words album which drops tomorrow on all platforms. Check out Soda Supreme’s “Balance” below:

