If you’ve been missing that Minneapolis skyline or our pal Sophia Eris – great news! She’s back with a new video “KDJA” that’s just what we needed!

Directed by Robert Henry, the Prophis-produced track allows us to vibe vicariously with Sophia as we get to spend some intimate time with her performing, DJing and spreading the vibes.

Sophia’s new album Trapper Keeper, produced by Doomtree‘s Lazerbeak and Bionik, is due out this Spring!

Watch the full video below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook