Sad news for the hip-hop world today as Rhymesayers Entertainment announced that there will be no Soundset in 2020. Breaking the news on their social media platforms, an official statement indicated both Soundset will be taking a year off to “assess what Soundset will become in the new decade” as well as announce that we will see a Rhymesayers anniversary celebration later this year.

For 12 consecutive years, Soundset provided one of the most diverse hip-hop festivals in the genre’s history, eventually becoming a destination event known for doing the impossible with crowd-pleasing unforgettable line-ups which, combined with the friendly family reunion vibes, made for the creation of countless lifelong memories.

Since 2016, Go 95.3 has been a part of Soundset, including having our own Shut Up and Rap stage, as well collecting interviews with some of hip-hop’s biggest legends and stars of tomorrow. Below, following Soundset’s official statement, please enjoy a collection of some of our favorite Soundset memories:

