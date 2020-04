The Twin Cities music scene coming together to help those affected by COVID-19 is one of the more inspiring developments of the past few weeks. The latest big effort comes from Prof and Stophouse Music Group, who today and tomorrow are doing a major Merch Sale to benefit those affected by the pandemic.

In addition to 100% of the proceeds going to the Stophouse Crew who’ve been affected by COVID-19, everything is 15% off.

Check out Prof’s video below for more info and check out the sale here!

