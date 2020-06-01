Back after an unprecedented weekend in the The Twin Cities and emotionally exhausted but here to tell your story. Maria was on the 35W bridge when the tanker drove through the crowd, Steve works at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, ground zero for those hurt physically and Scott from Pimento Kitchen is doing everything they can to help our community with food/goods.

