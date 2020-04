Go 95.3‘s Shut Up and Rap is a weekly hip-hop showcase competition hosted by Go 95.3’s Auggie 5000 and *usually* held at Pimento Kitchen in Uptown Minneapolis. Every week, our panel of esteemed guest judges crowns a new winner, with a special grand prize for the final winner.

But, in wake of COVID-19, things are a bit different now. Thus, Go 95.3 is bringing Shut Up and Rap to you! Every Thursday, Auggie 5000 hosts the Instagram live showcase! Check out this past Thursday’s action below:

