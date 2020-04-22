Subway® Restaurants and Feeding America® Partner

To Provide 15 Million Meals

For every Footlong purchased, Subway will donate a meal to Feeding America

For more than 50 years, Subway® restaurants have been open to serve guests and communities. Now, during this unprecedented time, Subway remains committed to not only providing nutritious meals but getting them to those who need it the most. Starting today, Subway and Feeding America® are teaming up to provide up to 15 million meals* to feed people in need across the country. With the purchase of every Footlong through April 30 for takeout, catering and delivery, Subway will provide a meal* to Feeding America.

With Feeding America predicting food banks needing an additional estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months to feed people in need due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, Subway and its guests are lending their support by simply ordering their favorite Footlong from participating restaurants through the Subway app, on order.subway.com or by visiting Subway.com to find their closest restaurant offering takeout.

“Subway has always been a part of the community to provide delicious subs and a helping hand – and we plan to continue to do just that during this time of hardship,” said Subway’s North America President, Trevor Haynes. “From keeping our restaurants open and safe, to providing better-for-you food options, to our Franchise Owners dedicating their time and donating food, Subway is open to serve. And, we are proud to once again partner with Feeding America to help make sure our neighbors are getting the nutritious meals they need and deserve.”

As of December 2019, the Feeding America network of food banks served about 40 million people a year. It has seen a drastic uptick in need, an unprecedented increase of 17 million people, who will rely on food banks during this uncertain time. This has put an unexpected burden on the Feeding America network, and despite increased support, it still doesn’t have all of the resources it needs to meet demands. As a long-standing supporter of Feeding America, Subway wants to lend its support in helping to alleviate some of this need, using the community reach of its over 24,000 restaurants nationwide to help feed millions of Americans in these uncertain times.

“Feeding America network food banks have seen an unprecedented increase in need for food assistance across the communities they serve,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Subway’s donation of 15 million meals will help ease the burden felt by our neighbors struggling with hunger so they can instead focus on navigating this difficult time with their families.”

Along with keeping restaurants open and ready to serve, Subway Franchise Owners across the globe have stepped up in big ways in their local communities donating meals to those on the frontlines including healthcare workers and first responders, as well as donating meals to children who normally rely on school lunches.

Subway has also taken steps in all restaurants to ensure a safe experience, including increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing, continued reinforcement of existing health and food safety protocols and moving to a takeout and delivery-only model.

For more information about how Subway and its Franchise Owners are addressing the coronavirus outbreak, visit Subway.com/COVIDRelief.

