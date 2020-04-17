At Go Radio we are striving every day to bring local food, events and entertainment options to you that are safe for our current times. We also understand that while we are all greatly impacted, a few industries are really affected including the hospitality industry. That is why we are really excited to let you know about this upcoming event at Lord Fletcher’s on beautiful Lake Minnetonka.

Lord Fletcher’s is proud to announce a special event to help those in the hospitality industry impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

Stop out to Lord Fletcher’s on Lake Minnetonka Sunday, April 26th from 4pm-6pm for:

2 meals per person

Hairstylist

Barbers

Masseuses

Lord Fletcher’s, Breakthru Beverage, Gray Duck Vodka and Red Bull want to help out those who always take care of us, have a little fun and be safe. These days it’s the best therapy! So stop on out to Lord Fletcher’s on 4/26 for free to-go meals and a little pampering.

Huge shout out to Breakthru Beverage, Gray Duck Vodka and Red Bull for helping make this happen.

Gray Duck Vodka has agreed to donate $1,000 to The North Stands if we can hand out all 500 meals. LET’S DO THIS!

#weareinthistogether

#breakthrugivesback

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

