The good folks at Tattersall and Surly are joining forces to make a new Surly Darkness Bierschnapps. The bierschnapps will be a limited edition run of only 1,200 bottles!

Tattersall produced the Bierschnappes by taking 600 gallons of the 2018 Surly Darkness, distilling it and then aging it in two kind of barrels.

Boasting notes of coffee and chocolate, if you’re are a fan of Surly Darkness or an after-dinner sipping spirit, this is for you! It’s a must-have in your home bar…that is, if you can get your hands on a bottle!

It’s available now, so drink this responsibly today!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

