At Go Radio, we love supporting local businesses and Minnesota’s finest local beers, so of course we’re always excited to talk to our friends at Surly!

Go 96.3‘s Reed spoke with Surly founder Omar to hear all about what’s been happening down at Surly Brewery, how they’re evolving with the current climate, what new beers they have coming your way, and why you can always count on Surly no matter what!

