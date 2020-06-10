‘Times they are a-changin’ Bob Dylan once said, today that statement holds so much truth with our current times. Something’s go and something’s evolve as is the case for Surly Brewing.

Surly’s Brew Hall has been around for some time with a fancy upstairs dining experience and a totally different fast BBQ American style dining downstairs. The upstairs space has since turned into a delicious pizza spot to pair with your brews.

Surly has made some changes with COVID-19 times by becoming more of a food hall vs. traditional service with tables social distanced apart from one another so we can all stay safe while indulging in Surly!

A few of the changes:

Much like everywhere else in the Twin Cities you now have to make reservations ahead of time to get a spot There is a QR code at each table which can be scanned to see the new menu All high-traffic/high-touch areas will be cleaned and sanitized every 30 minutes. Tables and chairs will be sanitized after a group exits. The table will indicate it’s been cleaned for the next party. A max of 50 people at any given time with a party limit of 4 (6 with kids). No cash, no checks will be accepted only use major credit or debit card for payment Servers and staff will wear masks

Head chef Ben Peine took the last couple of months to revamp with all-new pizzas & wings on the menu instead of just on Tuesday’s + a delicious new mushroom swiss burger that will make even mushroom haters salivate. Obviously you can still get all of the great beers Surly has to offer like Furious, Hell, plus ones that are only available at the Brew Hall like the Mango Supreme, Pina du Nord, Brewer’s Breakfast, Lime Spree and more. Make reservations today and see what is Surly Brewing 2.0 is all about!

outside beer hall new menu the pizza Pina nu Nord some of the new iteas Mushroom and swiss burger QR code

