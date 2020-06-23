Taste Test Tuesday: Week 2 took Ben and Dana’s newest game to a different level. Think, Close your eyes and Open your mouth… Then, taste it. Both and Ben and Dana have creative ways to mess with each other.

$1000 MINUTE: Melanie from Edina played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and The Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Get To Know Question: Ben’s been dreaming of buying a camper, a jetski and/or a hot tub because Covid has made him even more of a recluse… The only problem? He just can’t justify the cost. Since childhood, Dana’s been dreaming about buying a Delorean. You know how much those things cost? What’s something you want to buy but just can’t justify it?

