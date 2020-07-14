Taste Test Tuesday: Both used spoons to feed the other person and Dana broke the rules so payback will be ruthless next week. What happened? You should probably listen.

$1000 MINUTE: Karin from her car played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

www.yumisushibar.com/

www.lagrollastpaul.com/

www.hopebreakfast.com/

handsomehog.com/

The Trend:

Twins player carted off the field: bringmethenews.com/minnesota-sport…twins-scrimmage

More MN cities mandate masks: www.kare11.com/article/news/heal…b883-f76d07320c5f

And, are you heartbroken about missing the MN State Fair? You should buy these: www.twincities.com/2020/07/13/get-…es-of-its-cups/

Ben and Dana want to make a positive impact in the communities we live/work in and LOVE so they’ve teamed up with the YWCA, Audi Mpls/StP and JB Hudson in the “Drive to Donate.” Find out what they need and how you can help make a difference.

We’d love to hear your story every morning on Go 96.3. Call 651-989-9696!

Have questions, comments or concerns? Email Ben@gomn.com or Dana@gomn.com… Never, ever the bosses. Snitches get stitches!

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

