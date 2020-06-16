Have you ever played Closed Your Eyes and Open Your Mouth? Sounds scary, right? It is. Ben and Dana started a new game this morning called Taste Test Tuesday and you have to hear what they made each other eat with a blindfold on.

$1000 MINUTE: Megan from Forrest Lake played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and The Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Get to Know Question: The number 1 thing people say they miss about going to work? Their coworkers. The number 2 thing will surprise you! What do you miss about not going to the office?

