Taste Test Tuesday: Ben and Dana wear blindfolds and randomly chew whatever is put into their mouth. They think it’s hilarious and we hope you do to! Today, they both were double crossed and one of them refused to open their mouth.

$1000 MINUTE: Jacob from Roseville played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

www.yumisushibar.com/

www.lagrollastpaul.com/

www.hopebreakfast.com/

www.handsomehog.com/

The Trend:

Covid update:

More Minnesota cities and the airport mandating masks. minnesota.cbslocal.com/2020/07/20/mi…g-face-masks/

And, 14 bars have been warned: www.startribune.com/state-warns-14-…ions/571835461/

The Twins are back at baseball this week and have released their TV schedule: bringmethenews.com/minnesota-sport…-analyst-duties

We’d love to hear your story every morning on Go 96.3. Call 651-989-9696!

Have questions, comments or concerns? Email Ben@gomn.com or Dana@gomn.com… Never, ever the bosses. Snitches get stitches!

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

