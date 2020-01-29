Yesterday we did a science experiment about whether testicles have taste buds or not. We discreetly dipped our nuts in soy sauce but apparently that wasn’t good enough for this one #GoFam member who wrote us a note demanding they see our nuts.

Florida or Wisconsin: It’s America’s FASTEST rising game show. Dana reads a headline and Ben has to decide whether that crazy comes from Florida or Wisconsin, the Florida of the Midwest.

$1000 Minute: Brandon from Minneapolis played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Get To Know Question: Intern Emma has to go to court tomorrow… She’s been summoned for jury duty. How does she get out of it? Ben and Dana come up with some pretty unrealistic options.

Ben lost his wallet and Dana’s stunned how calmly he’s reacting. Ben wants to know how long you can go before you have to give up and get a new Real ID and credit cards.

