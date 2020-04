Looking for some Thursday night fun? This evening Teyana Taylor is hosting an online watch party for her acclaimed documentary Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia! Fans can tune in all over the world to Red Bull Music’s YouTube page to join in the experience!

After the documentary, Teyana will be hosting a live Q&A on Red Bull Music’s Instagram Live!

The fun starts at 8:00 PM CT! Check it out here!

